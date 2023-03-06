Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Has $87.31 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the period. CyberArk Software makes up about 8.5% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned 1.43% of CyberArk Software worth $87,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $2.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.44. 94,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,036. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.14. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.