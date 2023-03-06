Prana Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COFGet Rating) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,996 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up about 2.5% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Capital One Financial worth $37,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.74. The company had a trading volume of 287,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average of $102.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

