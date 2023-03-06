Prana Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,996 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up about 2.5% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Capital One Financial worth $37,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.74. The company had a trading volume of 287,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average of $102.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

