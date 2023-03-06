Prana Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Prana Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,750 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $2,228,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $929,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 218.5% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 964,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after acquiring an additional 661,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

ALLY stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $30.43. 788,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,267,104. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $45.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.24.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

