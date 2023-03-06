Prana Capital Management LP Increases Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,461 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,951,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 1,523.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 400,787 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,715,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

NYSE:EQH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 439,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,227. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

