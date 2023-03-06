Prana Capital Management LP Increases Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,737 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Wolfe Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.50.

Shares of JLL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.61. The company had a trading volume of 38,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,482. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $135.35 and a one year high of $249.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

