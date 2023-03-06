Prana Capital Management LP Invests $1.86 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Humana by 46,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $504.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.96.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,258 shares of company stock valued at $21,495,922. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.