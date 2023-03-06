Prana Capital Management LP Makes New $4.29 Million Investment in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 122,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Essent Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.18. 129,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,882. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

