Prana Capital Management LP Purchases 314,917 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 581,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,917 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $27,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 266.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.80. 117,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.