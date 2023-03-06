Prana Capital Management LP Purchases 314,917 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 581,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,917 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $27,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 266.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Stock Performance
SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.80. 117,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.
SS&C Technologies Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
