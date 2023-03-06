Prana Capital Management LP Purchases 84,682 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,682 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets makes up approximately 3.3% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $49,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS:CBOE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.41. The company had a trading volume of 397,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.33. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

