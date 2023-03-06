Prana Capital Management LP Sells 73,139 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Prana Capital Management LP decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,139 shares during the quarter. Raymond James makes up 1.4% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Raymond James worth $19,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

NYSE RJF traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $108.32. The company had a trading volume of 103,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.52.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

