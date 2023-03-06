Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Short Interest Up 13.4% in February

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the January 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,354,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Premier Biomedical Stock Up 5.6 %

OTCMKTS:BIEI opened at $0.00 on Monday. Premier Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Premier Biomedical, Inc is a research-based company, which engages in the development and discovery of medical products. It focuses on the development and distribution of hemp oil based topical pain relief products. The company was founded by Mitchell S. Felder on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

