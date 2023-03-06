Prentice Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 320,956 Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 320,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. Canopy Growth makes up about 0.7% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Prentice Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Canopy Growth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,885,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 39.6% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,963,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,715,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70,929 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 93,856 shares during the period. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Shares of CGC stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.29. 1,339,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,147,754. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.79.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

