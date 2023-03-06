Prentice Capital Management LP Has $13.84 Million Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Prentice Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834,452 shares during the quarter. Coty comprises 10.3% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.26% of Coty worth $13,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Coty by 90.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 323.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Coty by 48.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 335.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.61. 686,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,191,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 82.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.86.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

COTY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

