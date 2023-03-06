Prentice Capital Management LP Has $6.79 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Prentice Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 965,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706,052 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & comprises 5.0% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after buying an additional 2,859,415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,698,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after buying an additional 964,978 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 914,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 702,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 2.5 %

CCL traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.39. 8,364,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,702,996. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55.

Insider Activity

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.