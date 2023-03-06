Prentice Capital Management LP Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,057,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000. Tilray accounts for 2.2% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Prentice Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Tilray at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $2,212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $1,186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tilray by 27.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,036,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 221,482 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 19,588.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 194,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.72.

TLRY traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,677,794. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $9.08.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

