Price Jennifer C. Has $15.95 Million Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Price Jennifer C. cut its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,027 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares makes up approximately 3.3% of Price Jennifer C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Price Jennifer C. owned 0.14% of First Citizens BancShares worth $15,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $162,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $704.30. 9,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,499. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $598.01 and a 12 month high of $885.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $770.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $798.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.94.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 89.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,710 shares of company stock worth $833,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

