Prime Capital Management Co Ltd Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prime Capital Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 298,126 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,078,000. Tesla makes up 44.7% of Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.91. The company had a trading volume of 39,545,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,039,734. The company has a market capitalization of $619.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,119,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,304,127. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.07.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

