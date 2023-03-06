Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 6,616 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTV stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.30. The stock had a trading volume of 268,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.58.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

