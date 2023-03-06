Principle Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 0.7% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VDE stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.71. The company had a trading volume of 86,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,790. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $90.87 and a 52 week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

