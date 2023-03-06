Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after buying an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after buying an additional 1,511,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,390,000 after purchasing an additional 214,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1 %

BAC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,790,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,887,965. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

