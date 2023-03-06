Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,201 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,553 shares of company stock worth $7,175,206. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.56. The company had a trading volume of 953,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,331. The company has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $163.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

