Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.8% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Pfizer by 528.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after buying an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.10. 3,340,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,032,549. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.81 and a one year high of $56.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $230.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

