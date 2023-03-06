Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,547 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.6% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Insider Activity

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC remained flat at $26.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. 7,083,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,239,965. The company has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.