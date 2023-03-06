Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,263 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 930,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,322,000 after buying an additional 147,882 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 101.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 584,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,089,000 after purchasing an additional 294,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 241,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 116,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,103. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.