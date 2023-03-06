Progeny 3 Inc. Acquires New Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 296,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,631,000. Ovintiv makes up 2.3% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Progeny 3 Inc. owned 0.12% of Ovintiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 51.3% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,762,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,014,000 after acquiring an additional 597,239 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $253,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 121.9% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,973,000 after buying an additional 369,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

OVV traded down $1.37 on Monday, hitting $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 506,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

