Progeny 3 Inc. Grows Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up approximately 4.3% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $25,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 81,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $1.048 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.