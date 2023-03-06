Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,286 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 33,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 9,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.7% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,465. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

