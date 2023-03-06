Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 795 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,639. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.36.

ETN stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $178.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.65.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

