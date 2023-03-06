Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.45. 1,521,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,891. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.79. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

