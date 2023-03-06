Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,743 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Comcast by 684.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,101,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 960,944 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 8.3% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,878,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $55,101,000 after acquiring an additional 233,300 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 6.0% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.50. 1,834,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,145,926. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

