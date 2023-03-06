Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.54 Million Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 46,230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,158,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,962,000 after purchasing an additional 34,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 127,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 144,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,616. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

