Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 898 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.88. The company had a trading volume of 625,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,096. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.14. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

