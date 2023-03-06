Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 214.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,427,000 after purchasing an additional 233,881 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.90. The company had a trading volume of 50,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.