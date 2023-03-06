Prosight Management LP Cuts Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Prosight Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 62,880 shares during the period. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.8% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,347 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.77. 562,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,145. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $34,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $34,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 887,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,676,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,370 shares of company stock worth $1,292,702 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCRX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

