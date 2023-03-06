Prosight Management LP Grows Position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,208 shares during the period. Kezar Life Sciences comprises approximately 6.1% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 1.94% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 33,866 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 14.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,104,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 525,139 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $33,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,881,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,814,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 248,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,683 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KZR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.55. 64,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,432. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 31.15, a quick ratio of 31.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.