Prosight Management LP Has $7.69 Million Stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Prosight Management LP lessened its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 290,690 shares during the period. KalVista Pharmaceuticals comprises about 4.1% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Prosight Management LP owned 2.15% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KALV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000.

Insider Transactions at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $37,947.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,640.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $51,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,300.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $37,947.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,640.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,066 shares of company stock worth $115,406. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.87. 33,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,776. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.14. Equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

