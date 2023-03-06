Prosight Management LP Makes New $5.18 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.8% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

JNJ stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.34. 1,346,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,086,657. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.23 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.81. The stock has a market cap of $404.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

