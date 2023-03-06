Prosight Management LP Takes $2.70 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000. Incyte comprises about 1.4% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Incyte by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after buying an additional 2,007,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after buying an additional 585,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Incyte by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,135,000 after buying an additional 198,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,542,000 after purchasing an additional 56,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,142,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,693,000 after purchasing an additional 445,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $2.08 on Monday, reaching $75.48. 355,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,751. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

