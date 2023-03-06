Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.14 Million Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up 2.2% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CZR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CZR stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 318,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,915. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.96. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $81.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.77.

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.