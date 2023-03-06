Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.14 Million Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up 2.2% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CZR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of CZR stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 318,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,915. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.96. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $81.57.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
