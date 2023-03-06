Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Sells 36,600 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the period. Inspired Entertainment makes up 0.7% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Inspired Entertainment worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,653,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 803,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 217,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.34. 15,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,568. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

