Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.43

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 1921619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Proterra Stock Down 8.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17.

In related news, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of Proterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $112,895.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,912.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $46,625.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,164.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $112,895.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,912.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Proterra by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Proterra by 21.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Proterra by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Proterra by 18.0% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

