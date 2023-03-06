Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.43

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 1921619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.
Proterra Stock Down 8.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of Proterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $112,895.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,912.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $46,625.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,164.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $112,895.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,912.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Proterra Company Profile
Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.
