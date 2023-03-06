Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. Buys Shares of 470,800 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 470,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,000. Pinterest comprises about 0.4% of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.2% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,629,110. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $3,391,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $111,147.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 460,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,755,411.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $3,391,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,103,023 shares of company stock worth $27,128,365. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

