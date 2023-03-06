PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) is Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,226 shares during the period. PTC comprises approximately 11.9% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $122,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PTC by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Stock Up 0.1 %

PTC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.99. The company had a trading volume of 167,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,430. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.61.

Insider Transactions at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $2,475,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,345,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,172,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $2,475,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,345,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,172,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 452,760 shares of company stock valued at $56,054,447. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Articles

