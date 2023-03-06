PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,591,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,374,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,148,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PTC by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PTC by 710.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 268,700 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,892,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,892,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 7,281 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $900,514.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,705,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,043,078.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 452,760 shares of company stock valued at $56,054,447. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Stock Up 0.1 %

PTC stock opened at $124.84 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.