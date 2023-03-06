Punch Card Management L.P. Has $53.03 Million Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Punch Card Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160,701 shares during the period. Winnebago Industries accounts for about 17.6% of Punch Card Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Punch Card Management L.P. owned about 3.27% of Winnebago Industries worth $53,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

WGO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,653. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.68. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.89.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.