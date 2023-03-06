Pura Vida Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCKT. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.
RCKT traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,740. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $23.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
