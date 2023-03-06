Pura Vida Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCKT. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

RCKT traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,740. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $23.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.