Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys New Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 374,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.79% of Annexon at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 630.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 40,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.50. 142,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,680. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78.

Annexon Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

