Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Tenet Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

THC traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.83. 362,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

