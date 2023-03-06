Pura Vida Investments LLC Grows Holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,569 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 3.48% of iCAD worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 172,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iCAD by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iCAD by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iCAD alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICAD shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on iCAD to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on iCAD from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

iCAD Price Performance

iCAD Company Profile

ICAD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.66. 49,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.21. iCAD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

(Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.