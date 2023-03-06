Pura Vida Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,396 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics accounts for 1.5% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of United Therapeutics worth $26,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 179,163 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 40.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $31,618,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,622,000 after purchasing an additional 138,171 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $248.03. 129,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,818. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $283.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $193,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,846.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $193,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,846.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.14, for a total value of $1,993,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,720 shares of company stock worth $52,176,866. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Read More

